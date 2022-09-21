Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Increases By 5.8%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,663,300 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 7,244,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 76,633.0 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ABMRF opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $18.35.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ABN AMRO Bank (ABMRF)
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.