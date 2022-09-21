Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Increases By 5.8%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,663,300 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 7,244,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 76,633.0 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ABMRF opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

