Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Drops By 9.1%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 163,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 212.3 days.

ASOS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASOMF opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57. ASOS has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $44.05.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.