Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Drops By 9.1%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 163,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 212.3 days.
ASOS Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ASOMF opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57. ASOS has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $44.05.
ASOS Company Profile
