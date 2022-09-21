Short Interest in Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Decreases By 11.5%

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,757,100 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the August 15th total of 4,247,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,210.1 days.

Canadian Utilities Trading Down 2.2 %

CDUAF stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $32.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average is $30.52.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDUAF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.