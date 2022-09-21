Short Interest in CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Rises By 7.0%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,211,600 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the August 15th total of 1,132,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,038.7 days.

CCL Industries Trading Up 2.7 %

CCDBF opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $58.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CCDBF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

