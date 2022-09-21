Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Grows By 9.3%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,600 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 360,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Close Brothers Group Stock Performance
Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Close Brothers Group (CBGPF)
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.