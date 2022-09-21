Short Interest in Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Decreases By 11.3%

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CNRFF opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.30.
About Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (CNRFF)
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
Receive News & Ratings for Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.