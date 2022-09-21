Short Interest in Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Decreases By 11.3%

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNRFF opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.30.

About Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.

Further Reading

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, builds, and sells entry-level and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. The company also develops and leases shopping malls and commercial premises. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 6 shopping centers.

