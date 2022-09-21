Short Interest in Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Rises By 11.3%

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,700 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 246,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Hempfusion Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of CBDHF stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Hempfusion Wellness has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.

Get Hempfusion Wellness alerts:

Hempfusion Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, formulates, markets, and distributes hemp-based natural supplements and probiotic products in the United States. It offers tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; digestive enzymes and probiotics, and skin care products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products.

Receive News & Ratings for Hempfusion Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempfusion Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.