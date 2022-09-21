Short Interest in Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Rises By 11.3%

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,700 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 246,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Hempfusion Wellness Stock Performance
Shares of CBDHF stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Hempfusion Wellness has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.
Hempfusion Wellness Company Profile
