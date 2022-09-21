Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Shares Down 0.9%

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.24. 228,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,083,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sidus Space, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Sidus Space by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sidus Space in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sidus Space in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sidus Space in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 2.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

