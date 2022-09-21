Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,194,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

