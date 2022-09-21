Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Shares Down 1.5%

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) fell 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.05 and last traded at C$14.14. 73,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 160,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.36.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SGR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Slate Grocery REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.01. The firm has a market cap of C$853.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.06.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

