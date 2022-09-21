Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,147 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,949.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $49,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $122.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.54, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

