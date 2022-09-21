Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.1% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $25,228,507,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 30,391.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after buying an additional 25,989,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Apple by 31.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after buying an additional 9,354,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $156.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.88.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

