Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,782 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 2.2 %

LUV stock opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.