SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XHB. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 143.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

XHB stock opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $86.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

