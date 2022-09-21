Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,424 ($41.37).
SXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,485 ($42.11) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($44.10) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Spectris Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of LON SXS opened at GBX 2,726 ($32.94) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94. Spectris has a 12 month low of GBX 2,371 ($28.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,167 ($50.35). The company has a market cap of £2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,522.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,892.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,821.83.
About Spectris
Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.
