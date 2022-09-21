SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,759,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,352,000 after purchasing an additional 542,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,583,000 after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069,495 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,513,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,384,000 after purchasing an additional 388,721 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,533,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,671,000 after purchasing an additional 55,790 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.77 and a 12-month high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

