State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 290 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,149 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI stock opened at $160.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.53. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $140.33 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Bank of America dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.05.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.