State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 565 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Textron were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Textron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 322,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,436,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXT. Cowen set a $86.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Textron Price Performance

TXT opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.30. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

Textron Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.