State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 8,659 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,858,000 after purchasing an additional 245,974 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,850,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,297,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,981,000 after purchasing an additional 90,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,005,000 after purchasing an additional 185,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.22. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $81.54.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

First American Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.