State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys New Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

FRT opened at $96.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.03 and a 200 day moving average of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $92.02 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.70%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

