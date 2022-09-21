State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $681,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $338.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.75. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.50 and a twelve month high of $689.95.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

