State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of WST stock opened at $263.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.87 and a 200-day moving average of $329.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.31 and a 12-month high of $475.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

