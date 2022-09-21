State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after acquiring an additional 110,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,409,955,000 after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $785,540,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,122,000 after buying an additional 62,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $239.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.67. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.92 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.31.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

