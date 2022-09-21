State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Abiomed by 8.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 178.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 15.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 14.3% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th.

In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $258.99 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $379.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.26.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

