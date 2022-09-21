State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,119 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SWN opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

