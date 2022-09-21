State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $359.70 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,630,945 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,515 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.4% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Apple were worth $359,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $156.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.88. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Barclays set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.68.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.