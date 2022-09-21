State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.68 Million Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUBE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $200,344,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,523,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,801 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $137,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE:CUBE opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average is $46.53. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 160.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

