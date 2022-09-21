State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 23.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $418,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 998,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,511,000 after acquiring an additional 110,288 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $4,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

ARW stock opened at $96.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.45 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.25.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

