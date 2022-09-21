State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.87 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,175 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 49,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $174,351.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,604.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $174,351.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,604.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 922 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,990.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,215 shares of company stock worth $3,887,292. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $102.50 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.18.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.81.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.