State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.03 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,190 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $85.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $84.44 and a 12-month high of $173.29.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

