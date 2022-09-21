State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Henry Schein by 46.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $70.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.