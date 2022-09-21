State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.37 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

MAR stock opened at $157.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.14. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

