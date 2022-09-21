State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in FTI Consulting by 3,730.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 61,583 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,963,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,827,000 after buying an additional 21,832 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $846,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FCN opened at $157.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.53 and a 200-day moving average of $164.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.50 and a 1-year high of $190.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $754.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

