State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 466.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,791.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $386.91 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $395.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.78.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.33.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

