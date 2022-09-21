State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 500.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 450.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth about $119,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Insider Activity

Everest Re Group Trading Down 4.4 %

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE opened at $271.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.03. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $248.63 and a twelve month high of $308.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.31 by $0.48. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.