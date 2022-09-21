State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.3% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

Insider Activity

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $239.51 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.05. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

