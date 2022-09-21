State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,065 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 176.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,676,462,000 after acquiring an additional 477,354 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,013,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,286,000 after acquiring an additional 142,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $851,821. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.25.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

