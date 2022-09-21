State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 62,575 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 240,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,575 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vontier were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Vontier in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in Vontier by 2.5% in the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 65,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Vontier by 1.2% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 182,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vontier by 60.8% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 622,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,811,000 after acquiring an additional 235,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter worth about $528,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vontier to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

VNT stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.29.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.21%.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

