State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 15,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,203,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 84,749 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 541,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 52,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 101,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

