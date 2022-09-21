State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $730,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $165.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.14 and a 200 day moving average of $194.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAP. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

