State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,285,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,524,000 after buying an additional 115,942 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 34,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 44,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.90 and a 1 year high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.78.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. Analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

