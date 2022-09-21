State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,161 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of F5 by 1.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,818 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of F5 by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 86.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 32.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,394.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,394.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,630.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,892 shares of company stock valued at $988,147 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FFIV opened at $146.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.30. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.43 and a 12-month high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.38.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

