State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 13,462 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,462 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Dover by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE DOV opened at $122.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.83 and its 200 day moving average is $135.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $116.66 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.