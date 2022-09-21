State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 15,326 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,326 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ameren by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,835,000 after acquiring an additional 483,023 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,334,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,761,000 after buying an additional 39,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,855,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,135,000 after buying an additional 72,178 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $91.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.86.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

