State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 15,545 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 377,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,545 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $24.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPW. Barclays decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

