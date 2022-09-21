State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 26,331 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,331 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average of $67.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.51%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

