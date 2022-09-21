State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,090 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in CBRE Group by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,486,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CBRE Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $74.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average of $81.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

