State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 920 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Teradyne by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 73.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 20.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Teradyne by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Teradyne by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

Teradyne Price Performance

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $80.84 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.95 and its 200 day moving average is $95.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.