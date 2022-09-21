State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,410 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Clorox by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Clorox by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Clorox by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Clorox by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

Clorox Trading Down 1.1 %

Clorox Announces Dividend

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $141.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

