Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$57.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ATZ. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$54.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.13.

Aritzia Stock Performance

TSE ATZ opened at C$46.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.60. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$31.67 and a 1 year high of C$60.64.

Insider Activity

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$407.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$374.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aritzia will post 2.0199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.88, for a total transaction of C$897,512.00.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

